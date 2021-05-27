Malden religion listing

This past Thursday, May 13, is one of the great feast days in the Christian Church — the Feast of the Ascension of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Forty days after the celebration of Easter, the church around the world holds in remembrance this eventful day. Luke says: "Then [Jesus] said to his disciples ... 'See, I am sending upon you what my Father promised; so stay here in the city until you have been clothed with power from on high.' Then he led them out as far as Bethany, and, lifting up his hands, he blessed them. While he was blessing them, he withdrew from them and was carried up into heaven.”