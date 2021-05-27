newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Nintendo Switch owners can get FIVE Legendary Games for £ 3.50 in a fantastic deal

By Demetrius Miller
compsmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose options do work out cheaper but you’d have to make sure you wanted to commit to the online gaming service for longer. Switch console owners can subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online for just £3.49 ($3.99) per month and access all the games it provides. There’s also the option to...

Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PS5 already priced: price difference between the two versions of the PlayStation 5

MORE: Why would PS5 and Xbox Series X games be more expensive in the future?. As Sony had warned at the beginning, the PlayStation 5 will have two versions: a normal one that includes a Blu-Ray reader for physical games, and another PS5 Digital Edition version that does not have this optical reader. The reason? Well, this is because this console is designed for those users who only play with digitally purchased titles.
Video GamesArs Technica

Sony lists PC version of Uncharted 4 in investor report

A PC port of 2016 PS4 exclusive Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be coming sometime in the future. That's according to a Game & Network Services presentation made as part of Sony's Investor Relations Day 2021. Uncharted 4 is listed in that presentation deck under the heading "more PC releases planned" alongside Days Gone, which launched on PC this month.
Video GamesEngadget

Nintendo Switch Online will soon offer over 100 classic games

Nintendo will soon add five more classic games to Switch Online, bringing the total number of titles you can play through the subscription service to 104. The gaming giant used to add NES games to Switch Online on a monthly basis from the time it launched in 2018 until a year later. Shortly after it added a bunch of SNES titles to the selection members can choose from, though, Nintendo announced that it'll no longer release classic titles every month. While the company hasn't maintained a regular schedule for game uploads since then, it still rolled out updates often enough to be able to expand the service's library.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Maneater Coming to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch On May 25

Tripwire Interactive’s Maneater is coming to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch on May 25as previously announced. Maneater is the world’s first ShARkPG (Shark RPG). In Maneater, players have the opportunity to play as the apex predator of the seas, the scary and devastating shark. With its scary, devastating...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale to relax Nintendo Switch owners from May 28th

GrimTalin have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch, and this one is for puzzle game fans. Introducing Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale, a relaxing puzzle featuring no less than 80 levels, lots of gameplay mechanics, and even a fully voice story told in rhyme. It will be released on May 28th in Europe and North America, and it’s now available for digital pre-order with a 10% off discount (9.99€ / $9.99).
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Are These Legal Documents Highlighting Xbox Game Pass For Nintendo Switch?

The legal battle between Epic Games and Apple is an interesting one. There’s a lot on the line for both as the main reason the legal action is from a revenue split. Apple wants a cut for the money developers may within their game purchases consumers make. Meanwhile, Epic Games wants to keep the full amount and bypass Apple completely. It’s unknown just who will come out on top, but so far there’s been plenty of interesting documents to have come out into the public eye.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Lumberhill (chaotic multiplayer game) announced for Nintendo Switch

All in! Games have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Lumberhill, a lumberjack-themed chaotic multiplayer game developed by 2BIGo and ARP Games. It will be playable with up to 4 players, but can also be enjoyed in solo. The release is slated for sometime this year. Here’s a...
Video Gamesimore.com

Best motion control games for Nintendo Switch 2021

Motion controls have been synonymous with Nintendo ever since the company popularized the control scheme with the Nintendo Wii. Some may scoff at motion controls, but they are often a great way to introduce non-gamers to games and add immersion for more experienced players. Luckily for us, Nintendo hasn't forgotten about motion controls just yet. The Nintendo Switch has many motion control games, and some of them are even some of the best games on the system. Here are the best motion control games on the Switch.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Best games consoles 2021: How to choose between PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch

It can be hard deciding which games console to invest in for 2021, as the competition today is as fierce as it’s ever been.Last November, the gaming world celebrated the start of a new console generation, as Sony launched the PS5, and Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X and S. But with both console’s inaugural months hampered by stock shortages and an absence of new games, we’re still some way from closing the books on the generation before.Sales of the Nintendo Switch console have meanwhile remained strong, with the portable/home console crossover proving an enduring hit after the relative failure...
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Wall Vola Su Nintendo Switch: Loftwing e Video Game Play

In a continuous expansion, the Chronology of The Legend of Zelda The Nintendo Switch goes with a key layer: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. As is well known, the title introduced during the Nintendo Wii era is actually a return to the hybrid console, in Revised and updated version. To brighten up the wait for the game’s debut, the Kyoto giant has recently released an unpublished series Screenshot of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Wall HD, But not only. A remake of the title was actually shown in the series of shorts as well Video game, Which provides an overview of the aesthetics and dynamics of the exclusive Nintendo Switch. Collected in one The movie As can be seen directly at the beginning of this message, the videos see the protagonist Loftwing And the ability to fly in the game world at his company.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Nintendo Says Switch Has ‘Many More Games’ Coming in 2021

2021 seems to be shaping up to be a good year for gaming. Many of the titles that were delayed the past year are starting to see the light. Nintendo is still one of the few holdouts to announce something big, but during a Q&A for Nintendo’s annual earnings call, the company president mentioned that “many more games” are coming this year.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

If Nintendo Made a Switch-Inspired Gaming Smartphone

The GameSir X2 may be able to turn Android smartphones into a dedicated handheld game console, but Nintendo could do so much more with their very own gaming handset. Industrial designer Sophia Yen thinks so too, and she came up with this interesting concept that looks to be Nintendo Switch-inspired. Just a quick glance reveals its rear quad camera array and hole-punch front display. Read more for additional pictures.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Yes, Jupiter's Sega Picross Game Is Still In Development For Nintendo Switch

As you might recall, Picross specialist Jupiter launched its new game Picross S6 on the Nintendo Switch eShop last month. So, what's next for the Japanese developer now that it's complete? In an update on social media, it's reminded fans its Sega-themed Picross title Picross S: Mega Drive & Mark III Edition (TBC) is "currently under development".