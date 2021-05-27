Red White & Bloom Brands Announces Successful

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (News) — Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) multi-state operator in the United States, today announced that it has completed the more comprehensive portion of Michigan’s two-step application process for marijuana licensing through a wholly owned operating subsidiary, RWB Michigan, LLC. The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (“MRA”) pre-qualification represents the authorization of the company to move forward with its full operational strategy in the State and complete the licensing process for its intended facilities. As part of the first step, which is pre-qualification, all application materials, background checks, and payment of the application fees have been completed.