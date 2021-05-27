newsbreak-logo
The SEC settles charges with a company for failing to report hacking attempts

By Albert Johns
compsmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the SEC’s cease-and-desist order, GWFS was allegedly aware over the span of more than three years of increasing attempts by external bad actors to hack into the retirement accounts, but failed to file more than 100 suspicious activity reports (SARs) as required by law. The order alleges the firm was also aware that the hackers attempted or gained access by using improperly obtained personal information of the plan participants, and that they were often in possession of electronic login information, including usernames, email addresses, and passwords.

www.compsmag.com
