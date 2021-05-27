Beats Solo Pro Headphones deliver ANC for lowest price ever!

The AirPods truly pushed wireless earbuds into the mainstream, but their design is not something that has won Apple many laurels. In fact, rival brands offer more compact options that actually look a lot less generic and sound decent as well. It now appears that Apple is going back to the drawing board to perform a design overhaul, but not for the AirPods family. Instead, Apple-owned Beats is going to take the lead here with its upcoming Beats Studio Buds TWS earbuds that have just been spotted in the code of an iOS 14.6 beta build.