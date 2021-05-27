See Who Made The List of Atlanta's Most Influential

ATLANTA’S POWER PLAYERS ARE TAKING OVER YOUR FEED— AND HERE TO LIFT UP AND LEAD THEIR COMMUNITY ONE POSITIVE POST AT A TIME. If you see an A-List celeb posting from a recent photoshoot, the odds are high that AB + DM (@abdmstudio), otherwise known as Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice, are the ones behind the camera. Atlanta natives Barber and Maurice have been working together for three years now, after following each other on Instagram and later assisting each other on set, immediately fostering a symbiotic creative partnership now called AB + DM. The organic relationship has allowed the two to grow individually and together, having shot some of the biggest celebrities in the world—most recently Atlantan Cardi B, Tom Holland, Viola Davis, Zendaya, Kate Hudson and more. These two are constantly influencing us via social media with their boundless creativity when it comes to photo composition and work with color and style. “We both would like to believe that people relate to us because we are genuine. The honest perspective allows us to connect with some people on a deeper foundational level,” says Barber. When it comes to posting, the pair have developed different voices when curating their content. “Ahmad shares a lot of the ‘how’ and I share a lot of the inspiration to show the ‘why,’” says Maurice. But it is evident that whatever they post, they feel their influence comes with a sense of responsibility. Barber adds, “It is important to share your knowledge and solutions. As creatives, we know all too well how those insights help us elevate our work to greater heights.”