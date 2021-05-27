Stencel Joins Exclusive Club With 4th MAC Title
TRENTON, NJ – A historic achievement for Matt Stencel, three individual champions and second place finish for the Central Michigan wrestling team. Yes, it could have been better – it can almost always be better – but all in all, another good performance by the Chippewas at the Mid-American Conference Championships. Stencel, a senior CMU, became the ninth wrestler in Mid-American Conference history to win four individual league titles when he beat Rider's Ethan Laird 7-2 in the final at 285 pounds on Saturday at Cure