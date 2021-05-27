Stencel Joins Exclusive Club With 4th MAC Title

The #3-ranked Xiaonan Yan believes that she is closer than many would have you think to a UFC title shot. The Chinese-born native has cut through the UFC women’s strawweight roster like butter. Currently riding an eleven fight win streak, with six of her victories in the UFC coming by way of unanimous decision. Even though her style doesn’t always knock an opponent off their feet, the complexity of her shot selection alongside her agility assists in her ability to win on scorecards. Prior to her big fight with Carla Esparza, Xiaonan Yan checked in with our own James Lynch from MMANews.