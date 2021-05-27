Cancel
Riegelwood, NC

Riegelwood Scotchman employee charged with stealing $900 worth of scratch-offs

By The News Reporter info@nrcolumbus.com
nrcolumbus.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Riegelwood woman is charged with stealing 29 lottery scratch-off tickets valued at $900 from the convenience store where she worked. Warrants say the theft happened May 20 at the Riegelwood Scotchman. Angela Nicole Myers was arrested the next day. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office charged Myers, 32, of 628 Lakeside...

