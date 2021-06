Astalon: Tears of the Earth may appear on the surface to be just another game using an NES-esque pixel art style to cash in on the past — but there’s far more to it than meets the eye thanks to its team-based mechanic that takes action-platforming and injects puzzle-solving into it. A group composed of a warrior, archer and wizard aim to save the world, but unbeknownst to the rest of the group, the wizard leader Algus made a deal with the devil for all intents and purposes to give up his life in exchange for them being able to be resurrected as many times as needed to climb the tower of serpents and save their village.