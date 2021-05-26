newsbreak-logo
Denver, CO

Age 55+ Communities In Denver

By Reporter-Herald.com
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
 5 days ago

Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from Cherry Creek State Park. Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Gardens since 1997. He has lived in the Aurora/Southeast Denver Metro area since 1965 and is an expert guide through the listings in Heritage Eagle Bend and Heather Gardens in Aurora. Fred is your perfect guide to these exceptional homes, located in a 200-acre park-like setting around an award-winning executive 9-hole golf course. He has been a RE/MAX Realtor Hall of Fame member since 2010, and honored to be among America’s Best Real Estate Agents by REAL Trends. Put his wealth of knowledge to work for you.

Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City Begins May 29

The heart of downtown Denver will soon showcase a summer of local history through exhibitions, programs, and events at the History Colorado Center. Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City, a fascinating exhibition of architecture, ambition, activism, and urban planning, opens Saturday, May 29, at History Colorado’s safe and spacious museum on the corner of 12th Avenue and Broadway.
Denver, COWestword

Head of the Pack: Denver Is the Emerging Dog-Friendly City of 2021

With nearby mountain trails and plenty of spots for pup pals to play, it's no secret: Denver has long been a dog-lover's paradise. What residents already knew about the dog-friendliness of the city was confirmed in a recent report released by Zillow and Rover, which ranks Denver as the top emerging dog-friendly city of 2021.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.
Denver, CODenver Post

Thule to open first North American store in new downtown Denver development

Thule has picked downtown Denver for its first store in North America. The Swedish company most known for vehicle accessories like rooftop and hitch-mounted bike carriers is taking 1,600 square feet in Market Station, the new mixed-use project developed by Denver-based Continuum and New York-based Clarion Partners. “We, like many...
Aurora, COWestword

Mayor Coffman Introducing Urban Camping Ban Ordinance for Aurora

Mayor Mike Coffman, who spent a week living in homeless encampments and local shelters at the end of 2020, will propose a camping ban for Aurora. "I will be introducing an ordinance prohibiting camping in the City of Aurora on Thursday," Coffman tweeted on Monday, May 17. "The proposal is already drafted but I want to work with our City Attorney's office to make sure that the proposed camping ban is compliant with the CDC guidelines that were put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and are still in effect. I also want to make sure that the proposed camping ban meets the conditions spelled out in court decisions where camping bans have been challenged and were upheld."
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Industrial Development Planned for 40th Ave

According to documents submitted to the city, Confluent Development is planning to construct two industrial buildings at 9525 and 9575 40th Ave, Denver. Proposed building 1 at 9525 40th Ave is a $5.2 million 132,308-square-foot, 1 story industrial building with 159 parking stalls. Proposed building 2 is a $4.6 million 114,305-square-foot, 1 story industrial building with 142 parking stalls.
Denver, COWestword

Meow Wolf Denver Reveals Its Local Creative Contributors

Kalyn Heffernan has run for mayor, been on the cover of Westword...and worked with Meow Wolf. Just like the building rising in the juncture of I-25 and the Colfax viaduct, the list of local artists working on Meow Wolf Denver has been kept largely under wraps, although names have been leaking out.
Colorado Springs, COcoloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Reach out for help before it’s too late

We had hoped never to revisit such tragedy in our communities — not to mention so soon after the March 22 rampage that claimed 10 lives at a Boulder supermarket. And yet our state was blindsided by its second mass shooting in as many months early last Sunday, on Mother’s Day, this time in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Stateoutfrontmagazine.com

Lawsuit to be Filed Against Colorado’s Buffalo Exchange Former Owner

Todd Colletti was hit with an alleged lawsuit on Tuesday of last week. Colletti co-founded and owned multiple Buffalo Exchanges, a nationally popular, second-hand consignment store. The various allegations are aimed toward the former franchise owner Todd Colletti. These accusations began surfacing and buzzing around the social media app Instagram in late July with dozens of statements from former employees.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Denver, COkuvo.org

City Park Jazz: Back in the Park Again!

DENVER — After a season cut short and moved online by COVID-19, City Park Jazz returns to the great outdoors for its 35th season!. City Park Jazz is a celebration of community that began in 1986, featuring only local musicians. Sunday evenings throughout the summer brings anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from around the City Park neighborhoods — and all over Colorado — to enjoy the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A handful of carefully selected vendors and food trucks round out this festival-like atmosphere as we head back to the park, with some safety protocols for good measure.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Denver, CObizwest.com

DIA chief executive to step down

DENVER — Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day will retire after 13 years leading the operation.