Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV’s Most Iconic Drag Acts

By Marc Berman
programminginsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. It’s fair to say RuPaul’s Drag Race has really changed the TV landscape in recent years. Not only is it incredibly entertaining, but also has paved the way for drag stars and the LGBTQ+ community to be more accepted within television and wider society.

programminginsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Bingo#Reality Television#Horror Television#Reality Tv#Liverpudlian#British#Drag Stars#Popular Drag Queens#Popular Tv Stars#Queer Icons#Comedian#Sitcoms#Laughs#Melbourne Waterfront#Lgbtq#America#Eyes Down#Landscape#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
iHeartRadio

11 Of The Most Iconic Moments From 'Friends'

Though Friends has been off the air longer than it was on, the beloved sitcom remains one of the most popular television series of all time. Thanks to reruns and streaming, the show has continued to find new and devoted fans over the past seventeen years. All of the jokes, gags and heartwarming moments live on in a way few series experience. There are too many to count, of course, but here are some of the most iconic moments from Friends:
TV & VideosElite Daily

Here Are The Most Dramatic Drag Race Feuds In Herstory... So Far

There's really no better way to start drama than putting a bunch of drag queens in a room together and telling them only one will get a crown. While RuPaul's Drag Race has given fans countless next-level looks to gag over and a treasure trove of hilarious memes for any possible situation, some of the most memorable moments in the franchise's history are the brutal reads, the gasp-inducing shade, and all-out fights among the queens. If you're itching to relive all the most chaotic moments, just look back at the most dramatic Drag Race feuds in herstory and get your shady life.
Beauty & FashionVice

7 of Kate Winslet's most iconic outfits

The inimitable Kate Winslet has had a career unlike any other Hollywood actress. After becoming both a veritable acting star and an international cultural icon with her role in 90s-defining film Titanic, Kate shunned the Hollywood spotlight by taking on smaller roles in a string of low-key, indie flicks in her native England. Even decades later, the move paid off. Since her star-making turn in Titanic, Kate has gone on to star in many iconic, under-the-radar films including Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Finding Neverland, gay period drama Ammonite, and, as of recently, HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown. Amid the accolade-earning roles — past and present — the actress has become known for her fashion and memorable 90s style. Here, we celebrate the enigmatic actresses’ incomparable career through a selection of some of her most iconic looks.
Posted by
Libby-Jane Charleston

Rachel Green is officially TV's ultimate style icon

Rachel Green played by Jennifer Aniston@money.co.uk. When you consider that Rachel Green from Friends (Jennifer Aniston's character) has a haircut named after her, it’s no surprise to see that she has taken the top spot in a study as being the television character that inspires our wardrobe the most, even after all these years.
Beauty & FashionVice

7 of the most iconic celebrity couple fashion moments

As everyone knows, there is one good thing, and one good thing only, about being a part of a stable and loving relationship. It’s not having someone to whine at when you’re hungover and deep in the Sunday scaries, nor is it getting to avoid the minefield world of dating apps when you fancy a shag, or the slight (ever so slight, tiny really) possibility of owning joint property some day (ah, romance!). No, the most lawfully good thing is when you get to dress up nice together and take couple fashion pics. Everyone knows this. Everyone.
Theater & DancePosted by
newschain

7 of the most stylish characters on TV

Fashion can elevate your favourite TV character into a bona fide icon. The right on-screen outfits can define a personality and make a dramatic moment unforgettable. These are some of the characters whose style we’re still obsessed with…. 1. Fran Fine, The Nanny. Few TV characters have had a greater...
Public Safetyxtramagazine.com

Please Enable JavaScript

Xtramagazine.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.