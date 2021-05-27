What is the best order to play the Resident Evil games?

At the end of the factory section, you will face a mutated version (decepticon like) of Heisenberg and, as expected, this fight will also takes place in two stages. During the first one, you will have to face Heisenberg from a vehicle, and shoot repeatedly (depending on the difficulty it will be more times) at the red glowing points that are located either on its arms or at the base of its body, while trying to move continuously in order to avoid its attacks. If you see that it it gets too close, use the cannon, or if it is charging, try to cover yourself with.