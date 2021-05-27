What is the best order to play the Resident Evil games?
Whether you’re a newcomer looking to jump into the series for the first time, or are simply wanting to make sense of the overarching narrative, you’re probably wondering how to play these beloved horror games in chronological order. That’s why we’ve prepared a helpful list of the mainline games in the series in chronological order, with a few of the more popular spin offs sprinkled throughout. Though, we won’t be covering some of the more obscure installments (sorry, Resident Evil: Dead Aim). We’ll also be replacing some original mainline entries with their remakes since they’re easier to track down and play today.www.compsmag.com