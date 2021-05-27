newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What is the best order to play the Resident Evil games?

By Demetrius Miller
compsmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re a newcomer looking to jump into the series for the first time, or are simply wanting to make sense of the overarching narrative, you’re probably wondering how to play these beloved horror games in chronological order. That’s why we’ve prepared a helpful list of the mainline games in the series in chronological order, with a few of the more popular spin offs sprinkled throughout. Though, we won’t be covering some of the more obscure installments (sorry, Resident Evil: Dead Aim). We’ll also be replacing some original mainline entries with their remakes since they’re easier to track down and play today.

www.compsmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Games#Chronological Order#Resident Evil#Gaming#Evil Things#Console Games#Free Games#Oculus Air Link#Pltr#Apple Inc#Aapl#Druidic Settlement#Multiplayer Games#Remakes#Frights#Scares#Spin Offs#Mainline Installments#Legendary Edition#Pc Vr Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Recipespsnprofiles.com

Resident Evil VillageLucky Number 7

This is a rather strange trophy, since you need to have exactly 777, 7.777 or 77.777 Lei at a single moment of time (it is not cumulative). For this, you will have to buy and sell items through the Duke's shop until you can get to one of these three amounts (it is quite difficult for you to get this amount normally during the game).
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Resident Evil VillageMedium Rare

To get this trophy, you will have to "push" one of the hanging braziers that you find throughout the game (be careful, since there are not many!) into one of the Moraicas in order to burn her. The first place you can do this will be at Castle Dimitrescu's Dungeon, specifically the room where you find the Azure Eye treasure (refer to the video in.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Resident Evil VillageWorld's Best Dad

Hardcore - We'll hit you with all we got. This difficulty is recommended for those who are adept with Resident Evil games and are wanting a more thrilling experience. The game will be more difficult to complete, and ammo will not last as long, creating a more tense feeling than would be offered in easier difficulties.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Ranking the Bosses of Resident Evil Village

Counting Down the Boss Battles of Resident Evil Village. Boss battles have always been an intrinsic part of the Resident Evil series. From overgrown sharks and alligators to tentacle-laden, body horror monstrosities, this franchise has successfully thrived by having players wonder what sort of nasty might be around the next corner. With this spirit in mind, we’re here to rank the bosses of Resident Evil Village. You’ll find all 14 brutal encounters below; just be sure and bring a flashlight, okay?
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Resident Evil VillageIron Giant Down

At the end of the factory section, you will face a mutated version (decepticon like) of Heisenberg and, as expected, this fight will also takes place in two stages. During the first one, you will have to face Heisenberg from a vehicle, and shoot repeatedly (depending on the difficulty it will be more times) at the red glowing points that are located either on its arms or at the base of its body, while trying to move continuously in order to avoid its attacks. If you see that it it gets too close, use the cannon, or if it is charging, try to cover yourself with.
Recipesdbltap.com

Resident Evil Village New Game Plus Mode Guide

Resident Evil Village features the new Game Plus mode, allowing players to access their unlocked weapons and abilities in a fresh save file. New Game Plus (NG+) has been known by several names over the years, but its function has remained the same. Once players complete a game on any difficulty for the first time, NG+ allows them to revisit the game on a fresh file with certain perks intact. Essentially, they are allowed to start over without losing everything they worked so hard to unlock. This mode has become popular in recent years having been adopted by the likes of Ghost of Tsushima.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Finally we can play as Lady D in Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil fans fell in lust with the towering vampire Lady D from the moment she was first revealed, and now at last they can actually play as her with the new Resident Evil Village playable Lady Dimitrescu mod. Thanks to PC modders, it’s now possible to swap Ethan Winters out and play as the dominating Lady Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil 8, including during the unlockable Mercenaries game mode. Here’s how to do so, just try not to have too many dreams about it.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Resident Evil Village’s Scariest Moment Feels Like a Silent Hill Game

This article contains spoilers for the first half of Resident Evil Village , involving the mansion of Donna Beneviento. For the most part, Resident Evil Village isn’t particularly scary. Gorgeous? Absolutely. Exciting? Constantly. Entertaining? Most Definitely. But while Resident Evil 7 channeled the intimate survival horror of the original game, Village most definitely pulls its inspirations from Resident Evil 4, which ushered in the modern era of third-person action games as we know them. Knowing this, I went into Village expecting more of an amusement park than a haunted house. And while that’s what most of my time in the game felt like, there’s one specific section that delivered a kind of terror rarely seen in the RE franchise.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Poll: What Review Score Would You Give Resident Evil Village?

Resident Evil Village has been out for just over a week now, and as always, we want to hear your opinion. Capcom continues its first-person streak with its latest horror release, once again sticking players in the bloodied shoes of faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. This time around, Ethan's got to contend with all kinds of creatures — from werewolves to witches and almost everything in between.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Resident Evil VillageQuit Hanging Around

Soldats are the mechanically modified bioweapons you will fight during your visit to the Factory, place where they are manufactured. Curiously, however, to get the trophy you must shoot one of the Soldats that is hanging from the production line; for this, go to the elevator (the place where you found the Duke and through which you will pass several times during this segment of the game), and look through the opening space, there in the background, you will see this production line. Just shoot one of these Soldats to get the trophy.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Resident Evil 4 Remake Leaked Info Reveals Game is Next-Gen Only

Numerous leaks about the supposedly upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake have been circling around online these days and this is one of them with some interesting details. According to a Reddit user, he states that his source comes from a friend that has hacked the CAPCOM servers last year. He does point out that he cannot prove these leaks to be true, so take all of these with a grain of salt. It does have some interesting points that could possibly mean something. At least it is not from 4chan (which is pretty unreliable these days):
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Resident Evil Village Is the Perfect Mix of What Made RE4 and RE7 Great

The staple horror series Resident Evil returned last Friday with the release of Resident Evil Village, which takes place three years after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. For fans of the franchise, the game continues the story of an unlikely hero and survivor, Ethan Winters, as he travels through a snowy village attempting to find his daughter, who’s been taken from him.
Video GamesGizmodo

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

The Resident Evil universe has always been a bit... dense, let’s say. There are twists upon twists and people dying and coming back and then dying again but also coming back again, good guys turned evil and vice versa, and a succession of about 18 people behind the scenes of every viral outbreak or genetic manipulation that causes players to fight off hordes of zombies and other, weirder monsters. And yet, somehow, Netflix’s anime series Infinite Darkness seems extra-confusing, which is really saying something.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

New Star Wars Game Will Reportedly Let You Play As An Evil Sith

Star Wars fans tired of playing as the good guys in the most recent video game adaptations of the franchise could be in luck. According to the latest details shared by industry insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is currently working on a title set in the galaxy far, far away which will have gamers fill the shoes of a Sith. Whether this alludes to the character in question being a Sith Lord (à la Emperor Palpatine) or an apprentice (Darth Vader, Maul, Dooku, etc.) unfortunately isn’t clear, as Richtman doesn’t provide any information beyond that already covered, but we’re willing to bet the latter is more likely if only as it would make for a better fit as far as gameplay design (e.g. progression systems) is concerned.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis - RE3 Overhaul Mod (SOURCENEXT) v.1.04 - Game mod - Download

RE3 Overhaul Mod (SOURCENEXT) is a mod for Resident Evil 3, created by Komizo. Resident Evil 3(1999) Overhaul MOD "The Lord of the Necropolis" is created as a game like "Resident Evil 3 : Director's Cut". Resident Evil continues to evolve and then "Village" will be released soon. This is the project to pursue the origin of "Survival horror" again in the world of classic Resident Evil. I'm thinking about ResidentEvil-ness. Why did Capcom declare RE's subgenre is not "Action", "Adventure" or "Horror", but "Survival horror".
Video Gamespsuvanguard.com

Resident Evil 8 is a lesser Resident Evil

Resident Evil is one of the most unpredictable video game franchises ever. For every masterpiece in the series there is a game that is proportionally terrible; for every regressive misstep, the series will introduce a forward thinking gameplay mechanic that singlehandedly revolutionizes the industry. It’s tough to even think of...