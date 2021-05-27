newsbreak-logo
We Have Discovered Who Hacked Us

By Albert Johns
Cover picture for the articleTulsa’s computer system remains shut down while each of the city’s computers and servers are examined and cleaned, Dellinger said. There has been no indication that any data was breached, he added. Dellinger said an investigation is underway to determine how the attacker infiltrated the system. The mayor said that city utility services, such as water, will not be disconnected until five days after the system is back online, and that electronic payments are possible. Police and fire responses continue, but tasks such as uploading police body cameras are slowed because of the computer shutdown. (Colonial Pipeline’s attackers say they’ve shut down operations.)

