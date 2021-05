Los Angeles, CA (May 20, 2021) – Film and Broadway producer Edward Walson announced today that he is launching ERUPT, a 24-hour, seven days a week live streaming app that will be available for download on iOS and Android starting on May 31st, with live programming beginning at 12pm that day. The genesis of Erupt was sparked by Walson’s desire to empower young people in the 18-34 demo who need a platform for debate and who are also frustrated with the political bias in traditional news media. The live stream will feature non-partisan moderator journalists who will curate lively discussions on controversial topics with the goal of opening the minds of our aging politicians to the voice of America’s youth.