OUR POSITION: We’re waiting on the study to be completed before we warm up to the idea of converting wastewater to drinking water in North Port. Water is becoming more and more precious as the population in Southwest Florida grows. We’re going to need more water and, even though the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority has done a great job of planning ahead, we don’t blame anyone for fretting over the prospects of our needs outweighing our supply.