Peter is shown at the bottom of the steps with blood pouring out of his head. A nurse approaches, followed by the text, “Four hours earlier…”. At the Metro Court, Peter packs and leaves a message on Chloe’s phone to touch base with him with an update on Maxie. He then glances at the fake passports he’s had made. Valentin arrives at his door to chide Peter for tormenting an innocent pregnant woman by having Brook Lynn followed. He warns if he targets his daughter or his baby’s mother, he will kill him even if it means Chase dies. Peter assures Valentin that he’s not stupid and knows Valentin could end him, so if Brook Lynn is being trailed then it’s not by him.