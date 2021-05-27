Cancel
What is a VPAT Certificate?

By Marc Berman
programminginsider.com
 11 days ago

VPAT certification is essential for vendors that provide information and communication technology (ICT) to federal agencies in the United States. A Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) is a document that explains how ICT products conform to the Revised Section 508...

programminginsider.com
Businessperfumerflavorist.com

Karomi Achieves ISO/IEC Certifications

Karomi Inc. has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certifications. The certifications recognize standards for outlining best practices for information security management systems and security controls specifically related to cloud computing, respectively. Vilva Natarajan, CEO, ManageArtworks, said, "We are relentlessly committed to providing a highly secure and compliant...
Technologyauth0.com

SOC 2 Compliance and Certification: What SaaS Businesses Need to Know

In the last two years alone, cloud-based cyberattacks more than doubled — even though SaaS spending grew just 18%. While these numbers are merely a correlation from a statistical standpoint, it does indicate that if your business stores customer data in the cloud, it’s more important than ever for your business to take measures to secure that data. Especially given SaaS spending is expected to increase an additional 36% between 2020 and 2022.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Xytech Achieves Security Certification From DEKRA

LOS ANGELES—Xytech this week announced it is now DEKRA Certified, bringing a higher level of security to its products, including its MediaPulse resource management system and MediaPulse Managed Cloud. The certification ensures Xytech customers that their data is always secure, the company said. According to DEKRA, its ISO 27001:2013 Certification...
Technologycomptia.org

What Is Online Testing? How to Get a CompTIA Certification Online

CompTIA understands the investment and effort you make in studying and training for your IT certifications. We’ve offered online training options for some time, and in 2020 we launched online testing. Being able to both train and test at home help you to more easily fit getting certified into your busy life.
Technologyarxiv.org

Towards Fairness Certification in Artificial Intelligence

Thanks to the great progress of machine learning in the last years, several Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques have been increasingly moving from the controlled research laboratory settings to our everyday life. AI is clearly supportive in many decision-making scenarios, but when it comes to sensitive areas such as health care, hiring policies, education, banking or justice, with major impact on individuals and society, it becomes crucial to establish guidelines on how to design, develop, deploy and monitor this technology. Indeed the decision rules elaborated by machine learning models are data-driven and there are multiple ways in which discriminatory biases can seep into data. Algorithms trained on those data incur the risk of amplifying prejudices and societal stereotypes by over associating protected attributes such as gender, ethnicity or disabilities with the prediction task. Starting from the extensive experience of the National Metrology Institute on measurement standards and certification roadmaps, and of Politecnico di Torino on machine learning as well as methods for domain bias evaluation and mastering, we propose a first joint effort to define the operational steps needed for AI fairness certification. Specifically we will overview the criteria that should be met by an AI system before coming into official service and the conformity assessment procedures useful to monitor its functioning for fair decisions.
Industryfreshfruitportal.com

"Electronic phytosanitary certification is still at the beginning”

Electronic phytosanitary certification is still at the beginning stages amid a growing need for swift progress towards a more efficient system, according to representatives of The Southern Hemisphere Association of Fresh Fruit Exporters (SHAFFE). SHAFFE, together with Freshfel Europe and the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation, has held two webinars...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Keeper Security to Provide Password Protection Platform Under Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract | #itsecurity | #infosec

Carahsoft Technology has added Keeper Security as a provider of software, software maintenance and ancillary services under the former’s information technology contract with the U.S. Army. Keeper Security said Tuesday it will offer its government-tailored password management platform under Carahsoft’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract. The Keeper...
Albany, NYexcelsior.edu

Graduate Certificate in Data Analytics

Gain Sought-After Technical and Leadership Skills with a Graduate Certificate in Data Analytics. Excelsior’s Graduate Certificate in Data Analytics provides you with the valuable skillset of collecting, analyzing, and visually representing data. The certificate prepares leaders with the technical acumen to conduct data analysis and visualization and the management skills needed to implement the insights gleaned from data analysis.
TechnologyTimes Union

CoinZoom bolsters comprehensive regulatory compliance program with the aid of ComplyFit, a groundbreaking state money transmitter license maintenance tool

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. ComplyFit, the leader in money transmitter license maintenance tools, announced a new partnership with CoinZoom, a U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, to evolve the latter’s regulatory compliance capabilities using its unique state money transmitter license maintenance tool. CoinZoom operates globally and in 49 States, and will use the ComplyFit software to streamline, organize, and execute its increasingly expensive, complex and onerous State level regulatory reporting and financial responsibilities in the United States as the company continues to rapidly scale.
securitymagazine.com

Certifications and the security leader

Security professionals seeking to advance their careers often ask me whether certifications are worth it, and, if so, which ones they should pursue. The answer, of course, depends on the person and his or her goals. Plenty of people excel without a credential. While certifications require experience in the profession...
Economyhigh-profile.com

BTI Receives IOMI Certification

Hanover, MA – Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently completed training to receive Certified Office Mover credentials from the International Office Mover Institute (IOMI). BTI management and staff completed the training to receive certification in March. For...
Economymckissock.com

Appraisal Certification programs

At McKissock, it’s our mission to elevate your knowledge and skill — all in an effort to take your career to new heights. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned professional, it’s never too late to expand your horizons. Start today when you enroll in our certification program, where you...
Claremont, CAkgi.edu

Certificate in Applied Genomics

The Certificate in Applied Genomics is an executive education program designed for working professions to gain expertise in the growing field of applied human genomics. The Certificate in Applied Genomics at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) in Claremont, CA, is an executive education program designed for bioscience industry and healthcare professionals who wish to gain expertise in the rapidly growing field of applied human genomics. The 15-unit program will bring participants up to date in clinical genomics, pharmacogenomics, gene editing technologies, nucleic acid sequencing, epigenomics, and more. The curriculum will also consider the ethical and legal issues raised by these advances.
Educationlaruecountyherald.com

Work Ethic Certification

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ Job Outlook 2020 survey, 80.4% of hiring managers indicated that new hires entering the work force should be able to demonstrate a strong work ethic. The only attributes scoring higher on the survey were problem-solving skills (91.2%) and the ability to work as a team (86.3%).
EconomyRochester Business Journal

Riedman achieves certification for standards of quality

The single-family, custom-home construction division of Riedman Companies has received certification that it meets the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. The ISO 9001:2015 certification comes after extensive documentation as well as internal and external audits of marketing, sales, management, design, construction and warranty processes and performance. Riedman Companies, a real estate developer, home builder and ...
Nashville, TNnscc.edu

Computer Programming Technical Certificate

Information Technology is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the area, across the U.S. and worldwide. Tech companies are looking to hire professionals because demand is so high and there aren't enough qualified workers. Whether learning the foundations or taking your career to the next level, a Computer Programming Technical Certificate (CPTC) at Nashville State opens doors to in-demand jobs in IT.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

HP Wolf Security arms partners with increased PC and printer protection | #itsecurity | #infosec

HP has responded to the growth in remote working and security threats with a service that its channel can take out to customers looking to secure their hardware. The vendor’s Wolf Security offering will give partners the chance to pitch secure PCs and printers, along with software and endpoint services. HP is hoping that taking a platform approach will make it easier for partners and customers to tap into the protection it can offer.
scienceworldreport.com

5 Strategies To Crack PMP Certification

The PMP or Project Management Professional Certification Exams are among the most sought after certifications that offer huge career advancement for professionals. The Certification holds an important industry-based recognition, which is why many aspirants participate in this examination to achieve a fresh milestone in their career path. But the first step to achieve this goal is by clearing the examination in flying colours, and like any other exam, the PMP Examination is not at all an easy task.
Lenoir, NCcityoflenoir.com

Finance receives Certificate of Achievement

The City of Lenoir Finance Department has for the 30th time received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The GFOA presented the award to the City for its most recent comprehensive annual financial report...