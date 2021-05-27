MSI Modern AM271p: all in one PC

Hello! I used to use VMware player with one of my VM, which is Windows XP, and everything worked fine. I had to reinstall the host system, and I installed Workstation. When I launch the Windows XP it starts lagging so much, even sounds start to lag. I tried to install the Player again, but nothing changed, it is still unusable. My previous host OS was Windows 10 2004, now it is 21H1. I also use other VMs, which are all linux, and they work great. What can be the problem? Attached VM configs and screen of the VM's terrible work, even welcoming screen paints line by line and it takes up to 15 seconds to pass it.