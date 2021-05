U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following announcement on May 13. In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12) Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Darin LaHood (IL-18) recently introduced the David Dorn Back the Blue Act. The bill would authorize $15 billion through the U.S. Department of Justice to help state and local law enforcement agencies hire and retain officers. It is named in honor of David Dorn, a retired St. Louis Police captain, who was killed on June 2, 2020, while protecting a friend’s store during a violent night of rioting in St. Louis. He served for 38 years with the St. Louis Police Department.