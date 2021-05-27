CBD: Here’s What You Must Know

Cannabinoids, as their name suggests, are bioactive compounds typically found within cannabis. Interestingly, however, several cannabinoids have been detected in a wide range of other plants, endowing these species with healing and psychoactive properties. Related Post Why Interest In CBG Is Growing And What You Need To Know What Is A Cannabinoid? Before we talk about which plants contain cannabinoids, we need to clear up some of the confusion surrounding what actually qualifies as a cannabinoid in the first place. Originally, the term was used to describe a class of terpenoids that were believed to be exclusive to cannabis – although many have since been identified in other plants. After the discovery of cannabinoid receptors in the central nervous system, however, the definition was adapted to refer to anything that acts upon these receptors. This includes phytocannabinoids like THC as well as endocannabinoids (meaning the body’s own cannabinoids) such as anandamide. To be really specific, cannabinoids are molecules that consist of a resorcinyl core, an isoprenyl residue and a side chain, although the term is often applied to compounds that lack this chemical structure. For instance, many plants contain cannabimimetics, which are not true cannabinoids but do interfere with the endocannabinoid system, and are therefore sometimes referred to as cannabinoids. Cocoa While commercial chocolate doesn’t contain any cannabinoids, raw cocoa is a source of anandamide. Drawing its name from the Sanskrit word for bliss, anandamide occurs naturally within the human body and binds to the CB1 receptor, just as THC does. In doing so, it generates feelings of euphoria. As a double whammy, cocoa also contains a range of molecules called N-acylethanolamines (NAEs), which prolong the effects of anandamide by inhibiting FAAH, the enzyme that breaks down this endocannabinoid. Because of this, it’s sometimes said that consuming raw cocoa enhances…