Could Jersey City face a shortage of police officers?. That’s what Detective Joe Cossolini, the Jersey City police union’s new president, is worried about. Cossolini, who was elected head of the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association last month, has a number of goals for his tenure atop the union. He wants to improve the union’s outreach and communication with the public, and hopes to open a new office on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, “where we can be right in the middle of the community that needs us the most,” he said.