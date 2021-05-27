Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest XII Announced, With Subtitles But No Platforms

By Ebenezer Robbins
techgamingreport.com
 6 days ago

“Why do men live?“A very philosophical question that no one is really in a position to answer, but which will obviously have to be elucidated in the twelfth canonical installment of the founding father of the Japanese role-playing game. Unfortunately, that’s all we’ll know about Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, or Dragon Quest XII Erabareshi Unmei no Honoo, which we have listed here on PS4 for information only, as no platform has been communicated at this time.

www.techgamingreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xii#Dragon Quest Xi#Ps4#Live Video#Story Time#Japanese#Dragon Quest Xii#Subtitles#Destiny#The Game#Fate#Eyes#Controls#Men#Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Dragon Quest Creator Teases Announcements for 35th Anniversary

Square Enix will celebrate the Dragon Quest franchise’s 35th anniversary on May 27, 2021. Yuji Horii, the franchise’s creator, has all but confirmed major announcements will be timed for that day’s commemorative live broadcast. In a tweet from his personal account, Horii suggested that the 35th anniversary special live stream event would have plenty of announcements, as well as news of “that game.”
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Dragon Quest 12 revealed as a darker entry “for adults”

Dragon Quest celebrated its 35th anniversary with a celebratory livestream earlier today, which saw the announcement of the series latest main entry, Dragon Quest 12. Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate made its debut with a remarkably short teaser trailer (at 57:45), just announcing the name of the title to the excited fans in the livestream, so we don’t have much in the way of details just yet.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dragon Quest XII is powered by Unreal Engine 5, the story is already completed

As part of the celebratory live stream for the franchise’s 35th anniversary, Square Enix has officially unveiled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. The game is powered by the brand new Unreal Engine 5, according to this official tweet, and some other information appeared at a recruiting station Written by series creator Yuji Horii and game director Takeshi Uchikawa.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Dragon Quest III is getting a gorgeous remake

Square Enix revealed a new remake for Dragon Quest III during a stream today celebrating the franchise’s 35th anniversary. It will have a simultaneous release on home consoles, although we do not know which systems and when. Dragon Quest III has been remade before, including a relatively recent adaption for...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

A Brief History of Dragon Quest

Among the Marios and Zeldas celebrating their franchise's 35th anniversary lies the equally time-honored, yet not as celebrated in the West, Dragon Quest. Fabled for its fantasy setting, slimes, and traditional turn-based combat, Dragon Quest has been a source of inspiration for many video-game franchises, namely Pokemon, Mother, and Final Fantasy to list a few.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Dragon Quest Treasures Announced for Some Systems at Some Date in Trailer

Dragon Quest Treasures has been announced during the Dragon Quest live stream tonight. The trailer featured Eric and his sister Mai from Dragon Quest XI. This is a brand new title in the Dragon Quest franchise while keeping the familiar look of the series. The trailer shows Eric using monsters to explore the world and solve puzzles to open treasures.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Dragon Quest X Offline announced for Japan, set to release in early 2022

During today's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream event, Square Enix announced Dragon Quest X Offline. The game is described as an easy-to-pick-up, easy-to-play standalone version of MMORPG Dragon Quest X, and it features chibi-styled character models. Sadly, this title is not confirmed for a worldwide release, and no platform details...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Dragon Quest XII: Are Changes Needed?

Whilst the RPG landscape has undergone countless changes over the years Dragon Quest has stayed just about the same. The throwback feel has largely been celebrated by fans. Yet it has also limited the appeal to newer players. Despite critical acclaim, the battle system and whimsical tone have prevented many players (in the west) from getting into the series. All signs point towards this undergoing major changes in Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. So what do we know about the upcoming changes and will they be for the better?
Video GamesDen of Geek

Dragon Quest Games Ranked

Even if you’ve never played a Dragon Quest game, you’ve undoubtedly played other titles influenced by the series. Basic JRPG tropes like the overhead view, turn-based combat, and the medieval fantasy setting all got their start with the original Dragon Quest (then called Dragon Warrior in the West). While many...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Weekly Rewind – Team Ninja Final Fantasy Game, Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay, Dragon Quest XII

It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out each week, even for a website that prides itself on trying to cover every piece of PlayStation news that is released. With that in mind, we have decided to help everyone out with a little recap of the big news from this week in one easy to find location. Here is the weekly rewind for Horizon Forbidden West, Dragon Quest XII, and more.
Video Gamesthehealtheaducation.com

Dragon Quest 10 MMO Getting Offline Version

The Dragon Quest series started from the mid-80s, together with 11 mainline names and innumerable spinoff games. Of those many releases, Dragon Quest 10: Awakening of the Five Tribes is the first massively multiplayer online game in the franchise, initially starting about the Nintendo Wii at 2012, And has a stable player foundation. Not everyone loves playing the sport as an MMO, nevertheless, also it appears that developer Square Enix is seeking to resolve this.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Announced, Worldwide Release on Home Consoles

Square Enix have announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, a game utilizing the Octopath Traveller graphical style. The original Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (known as Dragon Warrior III in the west), launched in 1988. A prequel to both Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest II, the hero Erdrick (or Loto in Japan) must save the world from the archfiend Baramos.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

“There are No Plans for a Worldwide Release” for Dragon Quest X

During the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special, Square Enix decided to reveal some information about Dragon Quest X Online, which is planning on launching its Version 6 update this Fall. However, this news is exclusive to Japan and has been since the game launched 10 years ago. Regardless of fan...