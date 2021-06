Apple has announced the renewal of drama 'The Mosquito Coast' for a second season. The renewal was announced ahead of the shows season one finale on Friday. From award-winning novelist Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, “The Mosquito Coast” is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.