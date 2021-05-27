Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

How To Prevent Fleas Entering Your Home

By Guest Author
The Dogington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleas are tiny creatures almost invisible to the eye, but they can wreak complete havoc once they’ve entered a home, putting both your pets and your household at risk. Although fleas are usually found on our pets, once in the home they can infest everywhere, from soft furnishings like carpets, rugs, and bedding to small cracks or holes in walls.

www.dogingtonpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Dog#Live Animals#Service Animals#Wild Animals#Itch Pet#Adult Fleas#Cat Fleas#Fleas Love Dark#Dog Flea Species#Home#Avoid Overgrown Bushes#Pet Owners#Tiny Creatures#Excess Fur#Bloodstream#Monthly Flea Treatments#Shelter#Shrubs#Walls#Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
Home & Gardencaandesign.com

How to get your house sparkling? Cleaning tips for any home

How to get your house sparkling? Cleaning tips for any home. Cleaning your home can be a massive pain for everybody but it doesn’t need to be as hard as it seems. Keeping on top of it can be the best ways but there are also some handy tips out there so that you don’t need to ring rescue team. Everyone believes they know how to clean but this article will help to show you some handy tips and tricks to keep your house clean and tidy for whenever you have guests round. Keep reading to find out several cleaning tips for any home.
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

How to Care for Your Citrus Tree

San Diego’s climate is ripe for the picking when it comes to growing citrus trees. No matter your palate preference—limes, lemons, oranges, grapefruits—these sun-loving trees all require the same kind of care. That’s according to David Archer, owner of Bonita Creek Nursery, who filled out our tip sheet on how to care for your citrus tree.
Interior Designsixtyandme.com

How to Declutter Your Home, 20-Minutes at a Time

We all know the old saying that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step – and the same principle can be applied if you want to declutter your home. The trick is to begin small and take it one step at a time. Here’s how to get started.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Test And Increase Water Pressure In Your Home

Low water pressure can really put a damper on one’s home life. It affects everything in the house that uses water, from the shower to the sink to the refrigerator. It can also affect the outdoor amenities, like the pool filter. So with summer around the corner, it’s time to...
Home & GardenAllentown Morning Call

How to choose a mold stain remover for your home

Mold is a type of fungus that thrives in damp and humid environments and is often visibly noticeable as green or black patches of spores that grow on almost any surface. The longer it’s present, the more it will penetrate the material, leaving behind stubborn stains that can linger even after you have removed the mold itself.
Animalsbicesteradvertiser.net

How to avoid fleas and ticks in dogs during UK heatwave

Experts have said unseasonably wet and humid weather has created ideal breeding grounds for fleas, ticks and worms across our outdoor spaces. According to experts at the leading pet care brand Bob Martin, fleas and ticks thrive best in warm, humid weather. The company is warning pet owners to be...
Animalspawtracks.com

How to choose the right flea and tick treatment for cats

Fleas and ticks aren’t only annoying, but they also can lead to serious health issues for your cat. It’s important to choose an effective flea and tick treatment and then to keep up with administering that treatment regularly. The good news is, you have plenty of treatment options, including collars, topical treatments, and sprays and shampoos. So what flea and tick treatment is best? There’s no one simple answer, and each type of treatment and brand of treatment can vary in factors like how easy it is to administer and how effective it is. Instead of just choosing one “best” treatment type, you’ll need to consider the pros and cons of each method when determining which is truly best for your cat’s needs.
Home & GardenWashington Post

How to organize your home without spending a lot on containers and accessories

Can woven bins, plastic boxes and lacquer trays help you get organized? Yes. Are they necessary? No. Although buying a fun, colorful or sleek storage container can provide motivation toward keeping items neat, it’s possible to stay organized — and be environmentally friendly — without spending an entire paycheck on merchandise to hold your merchandise. Here’s how.
Petswgnradio.com

Is your cat dehydrated?

Some experts feel that half or more of all indoor only cats live day to day at least slightly dehydrated. So, I found an expert, Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian Merrick Pet Care. Dr. Lobos explains just how complex this issue of dehydration is, but there’s little doubt that at least some – a significant percent of cats – may indeed be dehydrated. So now, what? She describes how pet parents might determine if their kitty isn’t getting enough water. We talk about behavior changes pet parents can make (like adding water dishes and/or changing their locations), innovative products like Hydra Care (helps cats consume more liquid and even absorb more water directly into their cells. In a Purina study, cats drinking Hydra Care consumed on average 50 percent more liquid daily), and most of all there’s that never ending discussion about feeding moist vs. dry food.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Redfin

How to Fireproof Your Home from Wildfires

A wildfire can pose a danger to your home, especially if you live in areas with dry, hot weather like Orange County, CA, or Clark County, NV. Weather conditions such as drought, extreme heat, high winds, and any surrounding vegetation in the environment can all impact how fast a wildfire spreads. So what can homeowners do in preparation for wildfire season? Protecting your home starts with small, manageable steps, and luckily there are many low-cost improvements you can make to fireproof your home from wildfires.
PetsHello Magazine

7 best hypoallergenic cat breeds for people with allergies

If you're an animal lover, you'll know how frustrating it can be when your allergies get in the way of a cuddle with a four-legged friend. If dog fur gives you the sneezes and horse hair gives you the hives, you might be wondering if you'll ever get to have your own furry companion.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

How To Make Your House Feel Like Home

You probably need some time to make yourself at home in a new place after you move in. Once you unpack your moving boxes and stock your fridge with food, it is important to make certain changes to a space to give it that cozy, warm feeling and turn it into your dream home. Below you will find some easy ways to make your new house feel like home.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Herald

Protect your pet from fleas and ticks this summer

Your dog has been scratching and biting himself. You use that little comb with tiny teeth and find little black spots. Flea season has arrived. The Humane Society of the United States, American Veterinary Medical Association and veterinarypartner.com offer information in our efforts to protect pets from fleas and ticks.
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

The 10 Best Plant Stands for Your Home

No doubt you’ve hopped on the “more is more” plant trend by now, filling every living room shelf or deck ledge with potted greenery. But if you really want to make a statement in your space with your ficus, succulents, or mini palms, a plant stand—or several placed in a tight arrangement—is the way to go. Mixing it up with stands of different styles and heights is how to create a look that's polished and doesn't feel too generic, sort of like creating an accent wall. We're rounded up our favorite options available in the market, so read on for our top recommendations.
Home & Gardensflcn.com

How to Choose the Right Water Heater for Your Home

The water heater is a very important component in your bathroom and selecting the right one has to be your top priority. You must be sure that it fits your price range and that it can be installed properly in your bathroom. That is why you need to know all your options to get the right water heater once it is time to get it. Follow this article to learn how to choose the right water heater for your domicile.
Animalsthegirlsun.com

How to keep ants out of your home this summer – 5 hacks

How to keep ants out of your home this summer – five hacks. According to the experts, chalk is the easiest way to keep ants out of your home. The team at Hillarys said: “Chalk contains calcium carbonate and this confuses the scent that the ants are following. “Drawing lines...