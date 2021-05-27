How To Prevent Fleas Entering Your Home

Fleas and ticks aren’t only annoying, but they also can lead to serious health issues for your cat. It’s important to choose an effective flea and tick treatment and then to keep up with administering that treatment regularly. The good news is, you have plenty of treatment options, including collars, topical treatments, and sprays and shampoos. So what flea and tick treatment is best? There’s no one simple answer, and each type of treatment and brand of treatment can vary in factors like how easy it is to administer and how effective it is. Instead of just choosing one “best” treatment type, you’ll need to consider the pros and cons of each method when determining which is truly best for your cat’s needs.