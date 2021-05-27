Clotilda Descendant Association starts digital archive to teach K-12 students

A Leon Levy Foundation grant will expand access to Juilliard's archves. Access to Juilliard’s history was given a big boost with a $233,000 gift from the Leon Levy Foundation to help preserve parts of the Juilliard Archives collection. The funds will be used to digitize some 60 scrapbooks that document the school’s history from its founding, as the Institute of Musical Art in 1905, as well as concert programs and more than 70,000 production photos. Expressing Juilliard’s gratitude, Jane Gottlieb, vice president of library and information resources and director of the C.V. Starr doctoral fellows program, noted that the school’s history is “indelibly intertwined with that of the global performing arts field and the cultural landscape of New York City.”