Ryan Reynolds Shares Poignant Message About His Struggles With Mental Health
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to destigmatizing mental health disorders and promoting life-changing resources. While physical ailments are often easy to diagnose and observe, mental health afflictions are considered invisible illnesses. It’s impossible to know by simply looking at a person whether or not they’re struggling, which adds another layer to the already complex topic of mental health. Psychological disorders don’t discriminate – as Ryan Reynolds recently reinforced by opening up about his own struggles with anxiety, even the most successful people can be constantly fighting invisible battles.www.thedad.com