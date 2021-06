INDIANAPOLIS – Over 850 track athletes had their name called as part of the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (IATCCC) Academic All-State selections. The IATCCC named 860 total boys and girls track athletes, 482 boys and 378 girls, in both First Team and Honorable Mention picks. The requirements for the IATCCC merits the athlete must be a junior or senior and be on the sectional roster. The student athlete must also carry a 3.5 GPA (or equivalent) and have at least a 1200 SAT or 26 ACT as a senior, or equal as a junior or 1140 PSAT score.