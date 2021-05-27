Wednesday Ratings: NBC and Fox Win; ABC Game Shows Off to a Soft Return; ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Opens on Fox
Adults 18-49: Fox: 1.0 rating/6 share, NBC: 0.8/ 6, ABC and CBS: 0.4/ 3 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In season premiere news, ABC game shows “Press Your Luck” (Viewers: #3, 2.86 million; A18-49: #3t, 0.4/ 3 at 8 p.m.) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (Viewers: #3, 3.05 million; A18-49: #4, 0.4/ 3 at 9 p.m.) barely registered. And, of course, that was not beneficial to drama “A Million Little Things” at 10 p.m. (Viewers: #3, 2.09 million; A18-49: #3, 0.3/ 3), which is poised for more failure in this time period next season.programminginsider.com