Wednesday Ratings: NBC and Fox Win; ABC Game Shows Off to a Soft Return; ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Opens on Fox

By Marc Berman
programminginsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults 18-49: Fox: 1.0 rating/6 share, NBC: 0.8/ 6, ABC and CBS: 0.4/ 3 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In season premiere news, ABC game shows “Press Your Luck” (Viewers: #3, 2.86 million; A18-49: #3t, 0.4/ 3 at 8 p.m.) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (Viewers: #3, 3.05 million; A18-49: #4, 0.4/ 3 at 9 p.m.) barely registered. And, of course, that was not beneficial to drama “A Million Little Things” at 10 p.m. (Viewers: #3, 2.09 million; A18-49: #3, 0.3/ 3), which is poised for more failure in this time period next season.

programminginsider.com
TV & Videos

Thursday Ratings: ABC Wins; Fox’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Exits on a Quiet Note

Adults 18-49: ABC: 0.6 rating/5 share, NBC: 0.6/ 4, CBS and Fox: 0.3/ 2 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In series-finale news, the one-hour concluding edition of Tim Allen sitcom “Last Man Standing” exited on a quiet note on Fox with 2.49 million viewers (#4) and a 0.4 rating/2 share in adults 18-49 at 9 p.m. Lead-in puppet show farce “Let’s Be Real” concluded with an embarrassing 763,000 (#5) and a 0.4/ 2 in the demo (#4t) at 8:30 p.m. Competing “Walker” on The CW had more viewers (at 1.00 million), while tying in adults 18-49. But lead-out “Legacies” sunk to a mere 541,000 (#5) and a 0.1/ 1 in adults 18-49 (#5) in the 9 p.m. hour.
TV Shows

Game Show Mania (‘Pyramid’ Returns, ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’), ‘Chicago,’ ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Finales, Netflix Goes ‘High on the Hog’

As many network shows sign off, including NBC’s Chicago trilogy, summer game shows arrive, including the return of The $100,000 Pyramid and Fox’s new Crime Scene Kitchen. Netflix tempts the taste buds with a culinary history of African-American food traditions. The Property Brothers are back on HGTV. The $100,000 Pyramid.
TV Series
Primetimer

Fox's Crime Scene Kitchen is disappointing because it doesn't include a crime scene

The reality competition from the producers of Big Brother is also disappointing because the premise should be entertaining, but it's not. "What The Masked Singer and Fox’s other guessing game shows all had were a sense of whimsy, of not taking the whole thing too seriously," says Andy Dehnart. "So it’s baffling that Crime Scene Kitchen is so humorless; it’s almost like it wants to be taken seriously as a baking competition despite its name and premise. And dropping in Joel McHale as host doesn’t give the show a personality, it gives it occasional jokes/dry observations."
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ On Fox, A Baking Competition Where Contestants Gather Evidence To See What Was Baked

We don’t know what the creators of Crime Scene Kitchen were smoking when they came up with this baking competition, but we suspect it was some pretty damn good stuff. Basically, teams of bakers need to recreate a dish from the evidence they see in the title kitchen, left behind after said dish was made. Seems pretty weird, right? Who better to host a weird reality show than Joel McHale? Read on for more.
TV Shows

Crime Scene Kitchen premieres on FOX

FOX is bringing you a new cooking show with a twist -- contestants are at the scene of a crime. Judges Joel McHale and Yolanda Gampp joined Good Day to explain Crime Scene Kitchen, premiering Wednesday on FOX.
TV Series

Joel McHale Teases 'Unique' Taste of New FOX Reality Series 'Crime Scene Kitchen' (Exclusive)

FOX is spicing things up by serving a whole entrée of shows this summer, leading with the series premiere of Crime Scene Kitchen, a culinary cooking guessing game that will satiate your appetite with its mystery, hilarity and delicious bakes. Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, each episode begins at the scene of the crime — a kitchen of crumbs and flour trails used to create a mouth-watering dessert that has since vanished. In an exclusive with McHale ahead of the reality TV competition’s debut, the host teases what fans can expect from the unique cooking series featuring some very dramatic moments that find contestants duplicating the recipe based on their guess.
TV Series

Monday Ratings: NBC Game Show ‘Small Fortune’ and Fox’s Animal ‘Housebroken’ Off to Sluggish Starts

Adults 18-49: ABC, NBC and Fox: 0.4 rating/3 share each, CBS: 0.3/ 2, CW: 0.1/ 0. There was two series premieres on this Memorial Day Monday. The first was animated “Housebroken” on Fox at a mere 974,000 viewers (#4) and a 0.3 rating/2 share in adults 18-49 (#2t) in the Monday 9 p.m. ET half-hour. And next was NBC game show “Small Fortune” (Viewers: #3, 1.51 million; A18-49: #2t, 0.3/ 2 at 10 p.m.), hosted by Lil Rel Howery, which earned the reference to small in the title.
TV Series
TheWrap

‘MasterChef’ Season 11 Premiere Orders Up Ratings Win for Fox

But Fox’s kitchen shows settle for fourth place in terms of total viewers. If you can’t take the kitchen, get out of Fox’s primetime. On Wednesday, the Season 11 premiere of “MasterChef” — a “legends” season — was strong enough to carry Fox and freshman baking competition “Crime Scene Kitchen” to a first-place finish among adults 18-49.
TV Series

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season One Viewer Votes

Who can make a killer dessert in the first season of the Crime Scene Kitchen TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Crime Scene Kitchen is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Crime Scene Kitchen here.
Palmerton, PATimes News

Palmerton grad to appear on Crime Scene Kitchen

A Palmerton graduate will appear tonight on the season premiere of a new baking competition series. Natalie “Nattie J” Collins-Fish, a Palmerton Area High School Class of 2004 graduate, will compete on “Crime Scene Kitchen” with Joel McHale. The first of nine episodes is at 9 p.m. on Fox. “Crime...
TV & Videos

Wednesday Ratings: ABC and Fox Share Modest Dominance

Adults 18-49: Fox: 0.5 rating/4 share, ABC: 0.4/ 3, CBS and NBC: 0.3/ 2 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In season-premiere news was Fox’s veteran “Masterchef”, which like basically every series on broadcast television is a shell of its former self. It averaged 2.43 million viewers (#4) and a 0.6 rating/4 share in adults 18-49 (#1) in the Wednesday 8 p.m. ET hour. That led into newbie “Crime Scene Kitchen” at 1.86 million viewers (#4) and a 0.4/ 3 in the demo (#2) at 9 p.m.
TV Series

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season Two? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Crime Scene Kitchen TV series is hosted by Joel McHale and is judged by chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Each episode begins at the scene of the crime — a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on the clues and their best guess. The competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Celebrity judges will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes. The winners will take a $100,000 prize.
TV & Videos

Crime Scene Kitchen Brings Culinary Mysteries To FOX Richmond

FOX presents a new take on cooking shows with Crime Scene Kitchen. Each episode of this cooking competition, hosted by Joel McHale, begins at the scene of the crime -- a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouthwatering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess for celebrity judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. To take the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Watch Crime Scene Kitchen Wednesday nights at 9p.m. on FOX Richmond.
TV & Videos

Local Devil's Lake Woman on New FOX Show CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

DEVILS LAKE - Cathy Jacobson has been working as the Coordinator of the Dakota Nursing Program at Lake region State College for a number of years. She retired from that position on April 1 of this year and flew to Los Angeles to film the Crime Scene Kitchen with her son, Thomas McCurdy, the very next day on April 2. She accompanied and arranged music for the women’s gospel barbershop quartet, Oasis, for a number of years. She loves to celebrate friends and family by hosting dinner parties and baking extravagant desserts. In retirement she plans to first and foremost travel, pursue her love of gardening and music, soak up the Sun by hiking and boating, and continue to strengthen relationships around the table enjoying fabulous food.
TV Series

Review: CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is Too Much Spectacle

Crime Scene Kitchen is a new cooking competition show on Fox. The series is hosted by Joel McHale and features professional bakers being tasked with examining a kitchen to determine what dessert was made. The kitchen will have various clues like dirty dishes, crumbs, etc. Then, the bakers must recreate the dessert that they believe was once in that kitchen. Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone are the show’s judges. This is a really cool idea and I was stoked that Fox was kind enough to send me a screener before tonight’s premiere at 9/8c.
TV Series

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Is As Ridiculously Fun As It Sounds

There are two types of shows that I like to watch while I’m working: crime shows and cooking/baking shows. So Fox seemed to be targeting me specifically with their newest series, Crime Scene Kitchen. The series is exactly what you might expect from the name (recognizing that Fox isn’t allowed...