Cubanos ATL Quietly Opens Second Location in Cumming

Family-Friendly Pizza Restaurant Plans Grand Opening Celebration for Saturday, June 12. Oceanside CA— Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce that its second Oceanside location is now open for business. Located in the Camino Town and Country Shopping Center near WinCo Foods, the new Mountain Mike’s is making it even easier for Oceanside-area locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” Owned by SoCal locals and longtime friends, Annie and Garrett Beck along with Sean and Casey Calcagnie, the group is thrilled to introduce Mountain Mike’s to more San Diego County residents!