Cumming, GA

Cubanos ATL Quietly Opens Second Location in Cumming

By Sydney Rende
whatnowatlanta.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuban-native Ozzy Llanes opened Cubanos ATL in Sandy Springs last August in the hopes of bringing some authentic Cuban sandwiches and coffee to the Peach State. Now, after nearly a year of hot, pressed sandwiches, Llanes has brought his operation to Cumming. The second Cubanos ATL location, at 928 Market...

