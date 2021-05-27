Cubanos ATL Quietly Opens Second Location in Cumming

Spring, Texas – A second Dutch Bros coffee shop is coming to Spring at 5258 FM 2920 later this year as the coffee franchise continues its expansion into Texas. The Oregan based coffee chain has plans to open over 20 locations in Texas and seven in the Houston area over the next few years. Two of the Houston area locations are currently planned for Spring one located on FM 2920 and a second location at 19366 Interstate 45 (near Cypresswood Drive.) According to a spokesperson from Dutch Bros the I-45 location will be open “early this summer” and the FM 2920 location will open in “late summer to early fall.”