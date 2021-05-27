The UKGC and GamStop – Protection Against Non-GamStop Casinos
The UK gambling industry saw a boom in new users and companies over the last decade as new technology and faster internet connections brought sports and casino gambling into living rooms and mobile devices across the land. For most punters, this is a harmless hobby and just one of the multiple outlets for discretionary spending, but for others it can be a damaging pursuit. With the UKGC clamping down on the industry, non-GamStop casinos have exploited the gap in the market for UK punters seeking a return to more gambling freedom.www.techgamingreport.com