Public Health

Public Health Officials Announce 891 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

By Illinois Department of Public Health
hometownregister.com
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State
Illinois State
