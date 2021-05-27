GOP Offers $928B On Infrastructure, Funded With COVID Aid

Republican senators have outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal that’s a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan. The two sides are struggling to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. As Biden headed out Thursday for an event in Cleveland, he said he wants to wrap it up “really soon.” The Republicans want to tap unused COVID-19 money to help pay for it. But the White House has panned that approach, saying states and small businesses still need those dollars. Biden prefers raising the corporate tax rate. He also says, “We have to finish this really soon.”