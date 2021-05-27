Don’t Ask How I Found This Picture of Liz and Liza.
First of all, I need a diagram of where everyone’s hands are here and what they’re doing. Is Elizabeth Taylor pointing at Liza’s palm? Is this some new — or, I suppose, old — wrinkle in Rock, Paper, Scissors, a game I almost just italicized. I do feel confident that someone is currently trying to sell a massive-budget action film based on RPS, though. Dwayne Johnson will star as a geologist, i.e., the rock, and also obviously literally The Rock, who is the only witness when Elizabeth Debecki (stationery store heiress Penelope “Paper” Kensington) gets kidnapped by Scissors, a crafty con-man out for one last score before retiring to the country with his orphan niece. Scissors will be played by a hologram of Pete Postlethwaite. I can hear the trailer now: “Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson IS The Rock IN Rock, Paper, Scissors, opening everywhere Memorial Day 2023.”www.gofugyourself.com