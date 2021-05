BTS's latest hit "Butter" was just released at midnight on Friday, and it's already broken a major record. Like "Dynamite," "Butter" is a feel-good bop meant to bring joy to fans just in time for the summer. "For me, in the past year listening to our music, received a lot of consolation and healing," Suga said during their "Butter" global press conference. "It made me realize this is how people feel when they listen to our music, so I think the way I see music and my values and my goals changed a lot during this process."