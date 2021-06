NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Many business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs struggle to fully understand and grasp social media and marketing. With many other distractions when it comes to running a business, it can be hard to manage all of those tasks at once. That is why many businesses look to outside groups and companies to help them manage their social media presence, their marketing, and other online interactions. Or they look to coaches to help guide them through the steps, but often these experts even need their own help.