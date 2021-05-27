newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson looks sharp as Jets begin OTAs, so can he continue building on this? Practice observations, takeaways

Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About a month ago, on April 29, the Jets drafted Zach Wilson second overall, hoping he could be their long-sought franchise quarterback solution. And though that was never going to be determined Thursday — at one spring practice — it was the first fully open practice of Wilson’s brief NFL career.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Best Rookie#Quarterback#Bless Austin#Rookie Minicamp#7 On 7 Drills#Team Periods Reps#11 On 11 Team Periods#Tight Coverage#Stats#Back To Back Plays#Spring#Seam Routes#Sharp#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 5/14/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Rookie RB Michael Carter expressed that he believes Zach Wilson should have been the first overall selection in the NFL Draft in an interview in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview. Despite the initial statement sounding ‘homerish’, Carter does have a point. PFF gave Zach Wilson the highest passing grade to a collegiate quarterback ever in 2020, and Wilson finished in the top five in nearly every major passing category that same year. Sure, his prior seasons weren’t anything to marvel over, but growth is a very important development in any prospect making his way to the NFL. With a decent cast surrounding him in New York, perhaps Wilson can show that he was deserving to be the 1st overall selection after all. Only time will tell at this point. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: 3 backup QB options remaining in free agency

The new era of NY Jets football has officially arrived. After a failed experiment with former third overall pick Sam Darnold ended with the quarterback being traded to the Carolina Panthers, the Jets invested their 2021 second overall selection in BYU star Zach Wilson. The 21-year-old QB will have the...
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Zach Wilson might walk into your New York singles ward this week

During the NFL draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, and Atlantic writer McKay Coppins immediately tweeted what many young Latter-day Saints in the Empire State must have been thinking. I’m told it’s a big deal that Zach was drafted second overall. I’ll be honest, I do...
NFLYardbarker

Zach Wilson visits MetLife Stadium while embracing new surroundings

The kid is on top of the world, ladies and gents. Zach Wilson, the New York Jets quarterback and next face of the franchise, has completed rookie minicamp, is finished with the get-to-know-you phase, and already seems comfortable in his new Northern New Jersey surroundings. Recently, the BYU product visited...
NFLbarrettsportsmedia.com

Do Morals Make A Sports Radio Career Harder?

This week, when former Florida Gator Tim Tebow signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, I wanted to tweet a few things. Then, I remembered that unlike years past, Twitter has become more toxic. After dealing with the blowback of “Wear a mask,” I held my social media tongue. Then, it dawned on me. I don’t think I could do a show in Jacksonville right now in the slightest.
NFLUSA Today

Jets unveil jersey numbers for Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore

Jets fans can finally purchase the jersey of the team’s top-three draft picks without worrying about what number they might wear. New York officially unveiled what numbers Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore will all be wearing during their rookie campaign. After wearing Nos. 1 and 11 in college,...
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets’ top picks receive their uniform numbers

Those returning to MetLife Stadium and expecting to celebrate Browning Nagle Day will likely go home disappointed this season. New York Jets fans can officially place their orders for Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Elijah Moore replica jerseys. The team revealed the numbers for their top picks from last month’s draft proceedings on Thursday through social media.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker visit NJ Children’s Hospital

New York Jets rookies Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker made some new friends through a virtual visit to Goryeb Children’s Hospital. Months before they take their first official NFL snaps at MetLife Stadium, Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker are teaming up to provide some New Jersey-based heroics. In a video shared by the team, the New York Jets‘ top selections at the NFL Draft paid a virtual visit to young patients at Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown.
NFLYardbarker

Jets QB Zach Wilson confidently predicts his original Madden rating

If Zach Wilson plays up to his self-assessed Madden rating, New York Jets will undoubtedly be satisfied. Wilson and several of his rookie quarterback compatriots visited The Checkdown’s Instagram page to predict their ratings on the original edition of Madden NFL 22, which is set to be released later this summer. The second overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft ends the brief video with the most optimism.
NFLganggreennation.com

Podcast: In-Depth Zach Wilson Breakdown With Jake Hatch

The focus for Jets fans is all on Zach Wilson right now. Many fans don’t know much about the new franchise quarterback beyond the stellar 2020 season that led him to the top of the NFL Draft. On today’s podcast my guest is Jake Hatch. Jake is the host of...
NFLkslsports.com

Zach Wilson Jersey Number Finally Announced By New York Jets

SALT LAKE CITY – Zach Wilson is officially going to wear No. 2 for the New York Jets. The Jets social media team announced the news on Thursday. There was a lot of speculation among Jets fans after Zach Wilson’s mom, Lisa Wilson, posted a picture of a No. 2 jersey on her Instagram stories the day after the NFL draft. New York Jets fans, who had been creating edits for their star quarterback with No. 1 were obviously invested in what number Wilson was going to go with.
NFLvanquishthefoe.com

Matchups to Watch in Zach Wilson’s Rookie Year in New York

Zach Wilson looks to be the head man in New York come Week 1 of the 2021 season. Earlier this week, the NFL released the full schedule for each team, complete with an additional 17th game for the first time. The Jets start a new era with a fresh, new...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

New York Jets 2021 Draft Recap

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded last weekend, and the New York Jets had lots of draft capital to work with. With a new Head Coach in Robert Saleh, as well as second-year General Manager Joe Douglas, the new regime has a seemingly bright future. This is the New York Jets 2021 Draft Recap.