Without criticism, just obey … India will be like China, what will happen? | Facebook | Social networks | Whatsapp technology | Technology News | Tech news | Malayalam Tech News

Most governments argue that the source of most problems and headaches in the modern world is the online world, which includes social media. Most governments are considering how to control the Internet, which has been abandoned in the digital age. Strong online surveillance and control will also come to India. The central government is going to implement an amendment to the law to remove any content that is a challenge to society and the country directly to central agencies, as the government is doing in China. WhatsApp and Twitter have already protested against this. However, some companies did not criticize what the government said and reported in writing that they could stay here according to the rules.