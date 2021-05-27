LIVE-AIR Trial: What the Heck is Lenzilumab?
Background: We have all seen the wide spectrum of illness caused by COVID-19 ranging from asymptomatic disease on one extreme all the way up to critical illness, acute respiratory disease and ultimately death at the other extreme. In the most critically ill there are thoughts that a viral-induced hyperinflammatory immune response (i.e. cytokine storm) is the culprit. The main gatekeeper of the cytokine storm is, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) which in turn can stimulate increases in inflammatory markers such as IL-6, CRP, d-dimer, and ferritin. Medications that can inhibit or slow down upstream effects of GM-CSF could have beneficial effects. However, there is a lack of robust evidence to support this claim. Now we have the newest kid on the block…Lenzilumab. Lenzilumab is an anti-human GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that directly binds to GM-CSF and prevents signaling through its receptor.rebelem.com