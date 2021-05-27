Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

LIVE-AIR Trial: What the Heck is Lenzilumab?

By Salim Rezaie
rebelem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackground: We have all seen the wide spectrum of illness caused by COVID-19 ranging from asymptomatic disease on one extreme all the way up to critical illness, acute respiratory disease and ultimately death at the other extreme. In the most critically ill there are thoughts that a viral-induced hyperinflammatory immune response (i.e. cytokine storm) is the culprit. The main gatekeeper of the cytokine storm is, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) which in turn can stimulate increases in inflammatory markers such as IL-6, CRP, d-dimer, and ferritin. Medications that can inhibit or slow down upstream effects of GM-CSF could have beneficial effects. However, there is a lack of robust evidence to support this claim. Now we have the newest kid on the block…Lenzilumab. Lenzilumab is an anti-human GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that directly binds to GM-CSF and prevents signaling through its receptor.

rebelem.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitt#Supportive Care#Ct#Crp#Temesgen Z Et Al#Swov#Hfnc#Nppv#Cxr#Ra#Eua#Mayo Clinic#Live Air Trial#Gm Csf#Placebo#D Dimer#Full Blown Cytokine Storm#Il 6#Medication#Ecmo Pregnant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Science
Country
Brazil
Related
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Humanigen Submits EUA Application To FDA For Lenzilumab In COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) announced Friday that the company submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. This EUA application follows positive results from the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the ability of lenzilumab to improve the likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV) in newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Lenzilumab for COVID-19 Improves Survival Without Ventilation in Phase 3 Trial

Early treatment with lenzilumab improved the likelihood of survival without ventilation by 54% among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who were hypoxic but not on invasive mechanical ventilation, a new study found. Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody drug developed by Humanigen, appeared safe and effective for treating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according...
Public HealthMedscape News

Atorvastatin: A Potential Treatment in COVID-19?

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. For patients with COVID-19 admitted to intensive care, giving atorvastatin 20 mg/d did not result in a significant reduction in risk for venous or arterial thrombosis, for treatment with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), or for all-cause mortality compared with placebo in the INSPIRATION-S study.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves First Dual Therapy for Acute and Preventive Treatment of Migraine

Rimegepant is indicated for adult patients with episodic migraines. Officials with the FDA have approved rimegepant 75 mg (Nurtec ODT; Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.) for dual therapy of acute migraines and the preventative treatment of migraines in adults. According to Biohaven, the drug product is the first medication approved for both uses.
Weight LossMedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric if You Take Blood Pressure Medicine?

Turmeric is one of the most used spices in Asian cuisine. This yellow spice has been hailed for its healing properties for centuries. A turmeric latte is touted for its myriad health benefits. Turmeric contains several anti-inflammatory compounds collectively called curcuminoids. It is used as a natural remedy for several conditions, including aches and pains, fever, arthritis, itching and managing high cholesterol. Turmeric, however, may do more harm than good if a person has certain health conditions or is taking certain medications. This is specifically true if turmeric is taken as a supplement in a tablet or lozenge form (which has a higher concentration of curcuminoids). Hence, consult a doctor before trying any herbal or natural products including turmeric.
Scienceneurology.org

Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the Placebo and Active Arms of a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial

There are reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and cranial neuropathies occurring during or shortly after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection.1,2 Some recent infections are known to trigger GBS. A recent epidemiologic cohort study found no evidence for causality between coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and GBS.3 There is a modest risk of GBS attributed to any vaccination (about 1 to 3 additional cases per million people vaccinated for seasonal influenza),4 and this has raised the possibility that the worldwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign may lead to some people developing GBS.5 Documents submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, d26.COV2.S, a recombinant, replication-incompetent adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26) vector encoding a full-length and stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, however, include reports of 2 patients, 1 in the placebo and 1 in the active arm of the trial, developing GBS within 2 weeks of receiving an injection.6,7 Here we report the clinical features of the participant who received the vaccine (5 × 1010 viral particles) at the intended dose for clinical practice and discuss why this case cannot be used to establish a causal association between vaccination and the onset of GBS.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Structure of a Toxic Matter Identified That Destroys the Nerves in the Brain, Causing Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases

Alzheimer’s disease – also called dementia – where memory and cognitive functions gradually decline due to deformation and death of neurons, and Parkinson’s disease that causes tremors in hands and arms impeding normal movement are major neurodegenerative diseases. Recently, a research team at POSTECH has identified the structure of the agent that causes Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases to occur together.
ScienceNature.com

Impact of daily high dose oral vitamin D therapy on the inflammatory markers in patients with COVID 19 disease

COVID 19 is known to cause immune dysregulation and vitamin D is a known immunomodulator. This study aims to objectively investigate the impact of Pulse D therapy in reducing the inflammatory markers of COVID-19. Consented COVID-19 patients with hypovitaminosis D were evaluated for inflammatory markers (N/L ratio, CRP, LDH, IL6, Ferritin) along with vitamin D on 0th day and 9th/11th day as per their respective BMI category. Subjects were randomised into VD and NVD groups. VD group received Pulse D therapy (targeted daily supplementation of 60,000 IUs of vitamin D for 8 or 10 days depending upon their BMI) in addition to the standard treatment. NVD group received standard treatment alone. Differences in the variables between the two groups were analysed for statistical significance. Eighty seven out of one hundred and thirty subjects have completed the study (VD:44, NVD:43). Vitamin D level has increased from 16 ± 6 ng/ml to 89 ± 32 ng/ml after Pulse D therapy in VD group and highly significant (p < 0.01) reduction of all the measured inflammatory markers was noted. Reduction of markers in NVD group was insignificant (p > 0.05). The difference in the reduction of markers between the groups (NVD vs VD) was highly significant (p < 0.01). Therapeutic improvement in vitamin D to 80–100 ng/ml has significantly reduced the inflammatory markers associated with COVID-19 without any side effects. Hence, adjunctive Pulse D therapy can be added safely to the existing treatment protocols of COVID-19 for improved outcomes.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Vemurafenib Plus Rituximab Produced Durable Responses in Relapsed or Refractory Hairy-Cell Leukemia

A phase 2 trial evaluated the combination of vemurafenib plus rituximab, which produced a complete response in 87% of the evaluable patients with hairy-cell leukemia. Vemurafenib (Zelboraf) plus rituximab (Rituxan) to treat patients with relapsed or refractory hairy-cell leukemia (HCL) was associated with durable complete responses, according to data published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

When it comes to aspirin and heart protection, does dose matter?

Taking aspirin daily as protection against recurring heart attacks and stroke has gotten a bit of a bum rap in recent years. Heart health experts caution that aspirin’s antiplatelet action can increase the risk of bleeding in some people, but research has actually been inconclusive on this front. Despite the...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Experimental Asthma Vaccine Works in Mice, And Could Be Trialed in Humans Soon

Asthma affects hundreds of millions of people around the world, but an experimental vaccine offers new hope to successfully treat this chronic lung disease, linked to hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. So far the prototype vaccine has only been tested in animals, but the researchers now intend to conduct a clinical trial in human patients – with hopes the approach could provide a safe, cost-effective, and long-term way to protect people from allergic asthma attacks. "The idea is to set up in the future a preventive approach for populations at risk of developing a severe form of asthma," one of...
Sciencedallassun.com

Study finds possible key to slowing down aging

Los Angeles (California) [US], May 27 (ANI): A team of international researchers has found that the Tsimane indigenous people of the Bolivian Amazon experience less brain atrophy than their American and European peers. The decrease in their brain volumes with age is 70 per cent slower than in Western populations. Accelerated brain volume loss can be a sign of dementia.
Weight Losshomify.com

Honey With Turmeric: The Most Potent Antibiotic That Not Even Doctors Can Explain

Honey and turmeric are very potent and important alternatives to conventional medicines because of their benefits and antibiotic properties! In fact, these two wonder ingredients are easily and most affordable items to be used as medicines, honey and turmeric would be it! Honey and turmeric both are used for a variety of problems like cold, digestive issues, cuts, wounds, muscles and sprains alon.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Decreasing activity of ZMPSTE24 protease with age and comorbidities may make elderly COVID-19 patients vulnerable

Endothelial dysfunction is a feature of thrombotic events reported in COVID-19 disease patients. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms of COVID-19-induced endothelial dysfunction are not clear. Studies have shown that circulating levels of PAI-1, the coagulation cascade activator, are considerably higher in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory illness compared to patients...
ScienceBioMed Central

Does loss of smell in COVID patients mean the virus has infected their brain?

It is now well-established that one of the most frequent symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of smell. When the new coronavirus infects the nasal epithelium, does that mean that the virus can travel along the olfactory nerve into the brain? Recent publications make it sound as if this has been proven: “Olfactory transmucosal SARS-CoV-2 invasion as a port of central nervous system entry in individuals with COVID-19” and “The olfactory route is a potential way for SARS-CoV-2 to invade the central nervous system in Rhesus monkeys”. Such publications and the attention they have been getting in the media are sufficient grounds to instill fear in COVID-19 patients who have lost their sense of smell. If the virus has impaired their sense of smell, does that mean that the virus is also present in their brains – just waiting to cause brain fog, spread throughout the brain and kill the patient or, if they recover, greatly increase their chance to develop a neurodegenerative disease?
ScienceNature.com

Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio is associated with increased cerebral blood flow velocity in acute bacterial meningitis

In community-acquired bacterial meningitis (CABM) intracranial vascular alterations are devastating complications which are triggered by neuroinflammation and result in worse clinical outcome. The Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte ratio (NLR) represents a reliable parameter of the inflammatory response. In this study we analyzed the association between NLR and elevated cerebral blood flow velocity (CBFv) in CABM-patients. This study included all (CABM)-patients admitted to a German tertiary center between 2006 and 2016. Patients’ demographics, in-hospital measures, neuroradiological data and clinical outcome were retrieved from institutional databases. CBFv was assessed by transcranial doppler (TCD). Patients’, radiological and laboratory characteristics were compared between patients with/without elevated CBFv. Multivariate-analysis investigated parameters independently associated with elevated CBFv. Receiver operating characteristic(ROC-)curve analysis was undertaken to identify the best cut-off for NLR to discriminate between increased CBFv. 108 patients with CABM were identified. 27.8% (30/108) showed elevated CBFv. Patients with elevated CBFv and normal CBFv, respectively had a worse clinical status on admission (Glasgow Coma Scale: 12 [9–14] vs. 14 [11–15]; p = 0.005) and required more often intensive care (30/30 [100.0%] vs. 63/78 [80.8%]; p = 0.01).The causative pathogen was S. pneumoniae in 70%. Patients with elevated CBFv developed more often cerebrovascular complications with delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI) within hospital stay (p = 0.031). A significantly higher admission-NLR was observed in patients with elevated CBFv (median [IQR]: elevated CBFv:24.0 [20.4–30.2] vs. normal CBFv:13.5 [8.4–19.5]; p < 0.001). Multivariate analysis, revealed NLR to be significantly associated with increased CBFv (Odds ratio [95%CI] 1.042 [1.003–1.084]; p = 0.036). ROC-analysis identified a NLR of 20.9 as best cut-off value to discriminate between elevated CBFv (AUC = 0.713, p < 0.0001, Youden's Index = 0.441;elevated CBFv: NLR ≥ 20.9 19/30[63.5%] vs. normal CBFv: NLR > 20.9 15/78[19.2%]; p < 0.001). Intracranial vascular complications are common among CABM-patients and are a risk factor for unfavorable outcome at discharge. Elevated NLR is independently associated with high CBFv and may be useful in predicting patients’ prognosis.