Amy “Central Park Karen” Cooper Is Suing Her Former Employer for Discriminating Against Her as a White Woman

By Vivian Kane
 3 days ago
One year ago this week, Amy Cooper became known to the world as “Central Park Karen,” thanks to a video showing her needlessly calling the police on a Black birdwatcher who asked her to put her dog on a leash. After the video went viral, Cooper issued an apology in the most passive voice possible, claiming her life was “being destroyed,” which is a funny way to say she was facing consequences for her own actions.

