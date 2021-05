Offshore wind could provide clean power for up to one-point-six million homes over the next decade. The agreement between California and the federal government was announced today by Governor Newsom. He said floating offshore wind platforms located twenty to thirty miles off the California coast would provide the power. Under the deal, the Department of the Interior plans to offer a lease sale as early as next year within a 399-square-mile area of the Central Coast northwest of Morro Bay and a separate area on the North Coast of California. Newsom said the offshore wind industry has the potential to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. He has proposed 20 million dollars in funding to support California's offshore wind capacity.