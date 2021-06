The Florida Gators will be hosting an NCAA Regional starting Friday at noon, the first time they have hosted a Regional since 2018. Of course last year the baseball season was interrupted early because of COVID-19, but in 2019, Florida was sent on the road to Lubbock, Texas for a Regional and didn’t make it out of Lubbock. This year because of some changes mid to late season, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan is thinking they may have the makeup to take it to next weekend and maybe beyond that.