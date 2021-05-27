newsbreak-logo
City leaders looking at school reconfiguration price tag of more than $50-million

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – City Council and the School Board in a joint work session expressed to the VDMO architectural firm are willing to look at schools reconfiguration plans costing between the $48-and- $95-million marks. Although there’s a “placeholder” figure of $50-million when looking at budget plans today, City Councilors expressed they’re comfortable with looking at things in the $75-to-$80-million range… but they’re going to have to look at other revenues becoming available.

