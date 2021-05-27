Dickinson State announces tuition freeze through summer 2023
Dickinson State University confirmed a freeze to tuition and fee rates for two years, through summer 2023, in statement released to The Press. The decision comes following Dickinson State University's attending the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) meeting Thursday, May 27. In an announcement following the meeting, DSU said the decision is being made in a "commitment to providing affordable and accessible education."www.thedickinsonpress.com