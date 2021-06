Central Carolina Community College will host summer volleyball camps designed and facilitated by CCCC Volleyball Coach Bill Carter and assistants. The Cougar Volleyball Development Camp, which will be held Monday through Friday, July 12-16, is open to rising third- to fifth-graders. The registration fee of $75 includes a T-shirt. Registration/check-in is at 8 a.m., with sessions from 8:30-11 a.m. Participants will received detailed training in all basic aspects of the game of volleyball and fundamental volleyball skills. Each day will include team-building activities as well as coordination and agility training. There will be a 30-minute arts and crafts time. The class is limited to 12 participants.