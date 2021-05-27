Alan Cumming intends to be a bit naughty in Maine
The first, and perhaps most pressing question, is why?. Why would Alan Cumming, the rakish Scottish movie star, television trail blazer, Broadway VIP, and cabaret performer re-create his East Village nightclub on a petite stage at a tony hotel in Maine? The idea of it makes as much sense as an Ethel Merman disco album. However both are reality. The waterfront version Club Cumming opens this weekend at the Kennebunkport Inn as “Club Cumming on the Coast.” It’s best we saying nothing further about Merman’s disco album.www.bostonglobe.com