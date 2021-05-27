Brandon Maxwell Pivoted to Patterns For His Resort Collection
I typically think of Brandon Maxwell as working with solids, so I was surprised to see a resort collection — one entry from which was on Mandy Moore in our previous post — that leans so much on dots and flowers. Turns out I was right: Vogue claims that in the five years he’s been showing collections, he has used exactly one pattern. Hooray for brand extension. Parenthetically, I cannot believe we are at Resort 2022 already. Parenthetically, if I do not spend any of 2022 at some kind of resort — even if I just walk in off the street and get a cocktail and then pound it before they kick me out — I will consider my reentry into a society a failure.www.gofugyourself.com