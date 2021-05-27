This Is Us Has Begun Campaigning For Emmy Nods
This Is Us did a drive-through screening the other night, as part of its ramp-up for Emmy consideration — although I always wonder why things like this actually help. Are people really going to nominate it for an Emmy because of popcorn and a drive-through photobooth? Are the people GOING to these even actual Emmy voters? I assumed they just sent those people some This Is Us swag that they're probably technically not supposed to keep — a branded USB thumb drive! A branded iPhone holder for the car! A Kevin Pearson action figure! — and a note.