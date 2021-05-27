This Is Us Has Begun Campaigning For Emmy Nods

Jeri Ryan couldn’t look to Star Trek: First Contact for help. The Borg were fearsome villains, and the battles that happened between them and the Enterprise and other starships were often devastating to Starfleet. So when they were introduced in Star Trek: Voyager, fans expected more battles. One thing we didn’t expect was a Borg drone to become a working member or the Voyager cast. While there were images of Jeri Ryan in her form-fitting silver costume displayed all across Los Angeles before she made her debut on the series, we didn’t know exactly what to expect. Turns out, neither did she.