NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaunt Inc.(Vaunt), a sports and entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company, today announced its three-year partnership with FIBA to host the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in Miami, Florida. Inclusive in this historic partnership, Vaunt will hold the exclusive sports betting and media rights to the 3x3 AmeriCup in the Americas. This will mark the first time in 3x3 history that the event will be held in Miami. The best 3x3 national men and women basketball teams from countries in North, Central, and South America, will get a chance to compete for continental supremacy November 12-14, 2021. Starting with the Tokyo 2020 Games, 3x3 will be a part of the Olympic Program.