Movies

Will There Be a ‘Friends’ Movie? Plus, Where Would Everyone Be Today?

gladstonedispatch.com
 11 days ago

Will There Be a ‘Friends’ Movie? Plus, Where Would Everyone Be Today?. The stars give updates on the lives of Rachel, Ross & co. in the reunion special on HBO Max.

www.gladstonedispatch.com
TV Seriespreviously.tv

A Complete Guide to Everyone Appearing in the Friends Reunion

HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion special nearly upon us, premiering this Thursday May 27th. The trailer for the event features some great opportunities for the old gang to catch up, but we've also been promised appearances by some of the show's great recurring guests, as well as some glitzy fans of the show. The Chandler/Monica/Rachel/Ross/Phoebe/Joey of it all is clearly the main attraction, but we can't help but be fascinated by the show's lineup of guests, many of which are welcome and expected, while others... well, not so much. Here's an overview of everybody who's slated to appear:
TV SeriesJezebel

In Light of the Friends Reunion, It's Time to Remind Everyone Who the Best Friend Is

With the Friends reunion looming over us like an extinction-level asteroid coming for the dinosaurs, I must get all of my Friends feelings out of my system. Though my Friends thoughts run rampant in eager anticipation, one opinion remains consistent through each and every re-run of this sitcom: the only good friend on this show was Phoebe Princess Consuela Banana Hammock Buffay-Hannigan.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Friends’ Reunion Best Moments — Including Where the Characters Would Be Today

They’re back and telling all. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) reunited on screen for the first time since the 2004 series finale of Friends. During the new reunion special, set to be released on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27, the group reminisced about their 10 years together, walked through the original sets of the show and answered questions from host James Corden.
TV Seriesmessengernewspapers.co.uk

Friends would not feature all-white cast if it was made today, says director

The executive producer and director of Friends has said the show would not feature an all-white main cast if it was made today. The beloved sitcom, which has returned with a long-awaited reunion special, remains widely popular but has been criticised for not featuring more non-white actors. Kevin Bright said...
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

Disney Plus GroupWatch: how to stream Disney Plus with friends and family

With cinemas largely shuttered since March 2020, and people advised to stay home throughout multiple national lockdowns, it’s been almost impossible to share the communal filmgoing experience. Thank god for the Mouse House then and Disney Plus' GroupWatch feature. An indispensable part of the streaming service during the pandemic, it has kept families and friends connected through their favorite movies and TV shows.
MoviesPolygon

Cruella the movie would be better if Cruella the villain was badder

Of all the Disney villains out there, Cruella De Vil has perhaps the most simple motivation: she wants a luxurious spotted coat, and she is willing to murder a lot of puppies to get it. That’s true in the 1956 novel, the 1961 animated movie, two Disney live-action movies, the Disney Channel Original franchise The Descendants, and her appearance in ABC’s Once Upon a Time. She is persistent and consistent about her love of fur, which is part of the reason she works so well as a villain.
TV ShowsPosted by
GamesRadar+

New on Disney Plus in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

There's plenty to keep you occupied on Disney Plus this June, and luckily for you we've put everything together into one handy list for you. If you didn't catch Raya and the Last Dragon on Premier Access earlier in the year, good news: it's now available as part of your regular Disney Plus subscription. As well as the new Pixar release Luca, there are also plenty of old favorites like X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Look out for new episodes of Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch streaming weekly, too.
MoviesCNET

Disney Plus, Cruella and everything to know about streaming Disney movies

Disney Plus has stood out as the breakout success among a wave of new streaming services, thanks in part to its large library of shows and movies and a widening pipeline of originals and exclusives. The biggest one coming up: Cruella, its live-action reimagining of 101 Dalmations, is available to stream at the same time the movie hits theaters. But there's a catch. Cruella is being released on the service through a model called Premier Access, which requires a $30 payment on top of the regular price of a Disney Plus subscription.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where Was Friends: The Reunion Filmed?

‘Friends: The Reunion’ is a special episode of the evergreen sitcom ‘Friends‘ that aired from 1994 to 2004. As the title suggests, the reunion special brings together the original show’s cast members on screen for the first time since the series finale aired. It gives the show’s fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the actors’ experience on the show and explores the show’s legacy through its principal cast. Naturally, fans are excited to take a trip down memory lane and must be curious about the filming locations of the special. If you are wondering about the same, we are here for you! Here are the filming details of ‘Friends: The Reunion.’
TV SeriesAOL Corp

'Friends' EP says cast wouldn't be all-white today, but has no regrets: 'What can I say? I wish Lisa was Black?'

Friends nostalgia is in full swing amid the HBO Max reunion, but there's one issue creators are still having to address: the show's lack of diversity. Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who created the series, and executive producer Kevin Bright, had slightly different views on the topic when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if they would have done anything differently in terms of casting, Bright said, "No."
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 93.1

Disney Plus Will Have New Shows and Movie Every Week This Summer

It is the Summer of Disney+. (At least according to Disney,) The company unveiled their summer streaming lineup today, boasting that they will have new shows and films every single week through Labor Day. In some cases, those titles are “New to Disney+,” meaning they are older films making their debut on the service. It begins this weekend with the premiere for all subscribers of Raya and the Last Dragon and goes right on through September 3 when Tomorrowland and X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be added to Disney+. (Okay, so maybe you’ll go outside that weekend.)
Boston, MABoston Globe

The Big To-Do: Lin-Manuel Miranda, best and worst cover songs, plus where to (finally) dine with friends

Welcome back to The Big To-Do and welcome to meteorological summer, which started June 1. It’s a hybrid season, combining traditions like graduation parties, blockbuster movies, and patio dining with 2021-specific joys like hugging people you haven’t seen in forever, seeing those blockbusters in an actual theater, and ... patio dining. Plus more entertainment options than we dared to dream of a year ago.
MoviesPosted by
Parade

20 Amazing Spanish-Language Movies Everyone Should See

Spanish-language cinema is as diverse as its speakers—with films ranging from heartbreaking melodramas from Spain to political horror flicks from Guatemala and beyond. These movies have the power to entertain and thrill as much as any English-language Hollywood production. While some may see language as a barrier to watching foreign films, it certainly need not be. For those who don’t speak Spanish, subtitles offer a way to experience these incredible films while also offering a glimpse into other cultures. And for those who do speak it, it can reinforce one’s knowledge or even bring one closer to their own heritage.
Movieshomesteadhighlanderonline.com

Movies everyone should see in their lifetime

Four years ago, in the study hall of my middle school cafeteria, I began to draft a list. I titled it “Movies EVERYONE Should See In Their Lifetime.” I wanted everyone to fall in love with the films I adored, so I began to add all of my favorite movies to this small, half-a-google doc list. I started taking suggestions, and looking at today’s list, I could still tell which movies were suggested by whom. This list became somewhat of my legacy. My friends quiz me on my claims that I know quotes from “every movie on the list” (which is only somewhat true), people I’ve barely even met already know about my list, and my Instagram polls get pretty heated when I claim Ethan Hunt is way better than James Bond. The natural next step was to share it with everyone, right? Every week, I go through a different movie that managed to make a list that now strains to stay on two pages. What I liked, what I didn’t, where you can watch: you have found the movie you’ve been looking for, and it won’t take you a lifetime to see it.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella 2: 5 Reasons Why It's Great The Disney Sequel Is Happening

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Cruella is out and available to purchase on Disney+, and by and large, the origin story of the villain of 101 Dalmatians appears to be a hit with audiences. Now we've learned that a sequel is already in the works, and will give audiences more stories with Estella before she goes full tilt on being a villain.
TV SeriesHBO Watch

A Black Lady Sketch Show S2 Finale: “Way To Ruin The Party, Soya!”

Alas, the finale of “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” has come upon us, and thankfully, they’ve already been renewed for a third season. As this season comes to an end, it’s worth mentioning that there’s a notable difference between seasons one and two… they’ve found their rhythm. Robin was really in her bag when she pitched this project to HBO. The first season, though there were funny moments, seemed to not pack punches as consistently as this season. Which is to be expected. Fortunately, HBO supported the vision, allowing it to really shine this season. I should also mention that the writing, acting, and extension of sketches from the first season have been SUPERIOR.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Pride Month: Where to watch LGBTQ+ movies and shows

On-demand and streaming services have curated content in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Here are a few offerings to check out in June. Amazon Prime Video The Pride Month collection features a variety of TV shows and movies that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. “Uncle Frank,” “Growing Up Trans,” “Queer as Folk,” “Carol” and “The L Word” are among the offerings. Watch at amazon.com. Disney+ The ...