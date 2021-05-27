You can get an Amazon Fire Stick Lite streaming device for as low as $20 today

One of the biggest savings days of the year besides Black Friday has to be Amazon's Prime Day. The event usually happens in July, but it was delayed until October last year due to the pandemic. However, things are getting back on track as Amazon has confirmed that the 2021 installment will take place sometime in June. Even though we don't know the exact dates for Amazon Prime Day 2021, there are still plenty of deals on the site right now that you can take advantage of while you wait.